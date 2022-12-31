6 injured after car slams into wall in Belle Isle, troopers say

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – The driver of a Nissan Altima and five of his passengers were injured after he lost control of the vehicle and struck a residential barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said that their preliminary investigation shows that a 33-year-old man was driving the Altima eastbound on Hoffner Avenue approaching Oak Island Road on Saturday morning when he lost control while negotiating a curve.

Troopers said the driver swerved left, ran off of the road and struck the barrier wall. The driver was the only person in the vehicle wearing a seatbelt, and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, FHP said.

A 15-year-old passenger was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with serious injuries, according to the FHP. An 18-year-old passenger was transported as a trauma alert with serious injuries to ORMC.

Three other passengers in the vehicle were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the scene and not necessarily its exact location.

