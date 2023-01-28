Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m.

Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced.

OUC is on the scene and the road closure may last several hours, OPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.