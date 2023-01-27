NAACP to denounce Florida’s ‘flippant decision’ on AP course, ‘whitesplaining’ of Black history

Members of the Brevard County chapter of the NAACP responded to the blackface image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several state senators will join NAACP officials for a news conference Saturday morning at a resort in Orange County to discuss Florida’s recent rejection of an Advanced Placement pilot course on African American Studies.

Denouncing “Governor DeSantis’ flippant decision to reject (the) AP course on African American Studies and (the) Florida DOE’s reprehensive whitesplaining of Black history and culture,” the event at Rosen Centre is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., a news release states.

The outrage follows the publication of a Jan. 12 transmittal letter from the Florida Department of Education to the College Board informing the nonprofit that the content of its course “is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” With the rejection, too, was a suggestion that FDOE would reconsider “should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content.”

The state later outlined its concerns with the course that, while only summarized, touched on topics of Intersectionality and Activism, Black Queer Studies, Movements for Black Lives, Black Study and Black Struggle in the 21st Century, Black Feminist Literary Thought and The Reparations Movement:

The conference’s speakers Saturday will include NAACP Chairman of the Board Leon W. Russel; NAACP Florida State President and National Board Member Dr. Adora Obi Nweze; President of the NAACP Florida Youth and College Division Colin Mitchell; Roger Jackson with the NAACP National Office; Faith in Florida Democracy Director Dr. LaVon Bracy; state Senators Geraldine Thompson and Rosalind Osgood; and former state Senator Anthony Hill.

Sen. Thompson was present at an earlier news conference Wednesday during which three high school students — joined by Attorney Ben Crump — threatened to launch a lawsuit against Florida if the course was not allowed in state classrooms.

“There are many gaps in American history regarding the African American population,” said Victoria McQueen, a junior at Leon High School in Tallahassee. “The implementation of an AP African American history class will fill in those gaps.”

Dr. Robert Patterson, an African American Studies professor at Georgetown University and co-chair of the course’s development committee, also spoke Wednesday.

“For me, it boils down to anti-black racism and white supremacy,” Patterson said. “It’s a bit annoying that people who are not experts in the field have decided — and think they can decide — what has value, what has integrity.”

The College Board said changes for the AP African American Studies framework were already planned before Florida rejected the pilot program, and will be unveiled Feb. 1.

