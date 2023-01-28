70º

Traffic

Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills Winter Haven man, sheriff’s office says

Crash occurred on Cypress Gardens Boulevard

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Winter Haven, Cypress Gardens, Polk County, Traffic
Polk County Sheriff's Office (File) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CYPRESS GARDENS, Fla. – A single-vehicle motorcycle crash early Saturday in Polk County took the life of a 26-year-old Winter Haven man, according to the sheriff’s office, which added speed likely played a factor in the wreck.

The crash occurred around 1:51 a.m. on westbound Cypress Gardens Boulevard near Cypress Gardens Road, a sheriff’s office Facebook post states.

[TRENDING: ‘More questions than answers:’ Woman ID’d after deadly Orlando crash closes I-4 for 12 hours | Central Florida leaders react to brutal beating of Tyre Nichols at hands of Memphis police | Become a News 6 Insider]

The motorcyclist, identified by the sheriff’s office as Freddie Wardlaw III, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the post.

Detectives, referencing evidence and witness statements, believe Wardlaw struck a curb while entering a slight curve in the roadway at a high rate of speed, striking the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union sign. Wardlaw was wearing a helmet in the crash yet suffered blunt force trauma injuries, the post states.

Westbound lanes of Cypress Gardens Boulevard were closed in the area for around three hours, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email