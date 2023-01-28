Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills Winter Haven man, sheriff’s office says

CYPRESS GARDENS, Fla. – A single-vehicle motorcycle crash early Saturday in Polk County took the life of a 26-year-old Winter Haven man, according to the sheriff’s office, which added speed likely played a factor in the wreck.

The crash occurred around 1:51 a.m. on westbound Cypress Gardens Boulevard near Cypress Gardens Road, a sheriff’s office Facebook post states.

[TRENDING: ‘More questions than answers:’ Woman ID’d after deadly Orlando crash closes I-4 for 12 hours | Central Florida leaders react to brutal beating of Tyre Nichols at hands of Memphis police | Become a News 6 Insider]

The motorcyclist, identified by the sheriff’s office as Freddie Wardlaw III, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the post.

Detectives, referencing evidence and witness statements, believe Wardlaw struck a curb while entering a slight curve in the roadway at a high rate of speed, striking the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union sign. Wardlaw was wearing a helmet in the crash yet suffered blunt force trauma injuries, the post states.

Westbound lanes of Cypress Gardens Boulevard were closed in the area for around three hours, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: