Crashes temporarily block lanes on State Road 408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – At least two crashes Thursday morning on State Road 408 in Orlando blocked lanes of traffic in either direction, according to FL 511.

A multi-vehicle crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. on westbound SR-408 near its exit to Mills Avenue. Traffic cameras at the scene showed police blocking the three rightmost lanes as cars navigated around the wreck. The scene was cleared and traffic was flowing again by 12:23 p.m., cameras showed.

On eastbound SR-408 in the same area, the leftmost lane was seen to be closed Thursday morning as crews worked to remove at least one other vehicle from the scene of an earlier multi-vehicle crash. Orlando police said in a statement to News 6 that two delivery trucks were involved in this crash and no injuries were reported. The crash was cleared by 11:30 a.m., the department tweeted.

The scene of a crash Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 on State Road 408 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The vehicles have been cleared and the roadway is open. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 26, 2023

No other information about either crash has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

