Woman, 60, killed in head-on crash on SR-417 in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on State Road 417 in Seminole County Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 8:10 a.m. on southbound SR-417, north of Interstate 4 in Sanford.

The woman was driving a SUV southbound on SR-417 past the I-4 interchange at the same time an Orlando man, 49, was traveling north, a crash report shows.

According to FHP, the Deltona woman suffered a possible medical episode, causing her to travel into the median, strike the barrier wall and travel into the northbound lanes, where she struck the man in the pickup truck head-on.

Troopers said the woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The Orlando man sustained minor injuries, according to FHP.

This crash remains under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

