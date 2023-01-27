62º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Woman, 60, killed in head-on crash on SR-417 in Seminole County, troopers say

Victim suffered possible medical episode north of I-4 in Sanford, FHP says

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole County, Traffic, Crash, Fatal Crash
The crash occurred around 8:10 a.m. on southbound SR-417, north of Interstate 4 in Sanford on Friday. (Florida Department of Transportation)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on State Road 417 in Seminole County Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 8:10 a.m. on southbound SR-417, north of Interstate 4 in Sanford.

[TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon delivery driver| Bill to penalize left-lane drivers | Death investigation shuts down I-4 in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider]

The woman was driving a SUV southbound on SR-417 past the I-4 interchange at the same time an Orlando man, 49, was traveling north, a crash report shows.

According to FHP, the Deltona woman suffered a possible medical episode, causing her to travel into the median, strike the barrier wall and travel into the northbound lanes, where she struck the man in the pickup truck head-on.

Troopers said the woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The Orlando man sustained minor injuries, according to FHP.

This crash remains under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email