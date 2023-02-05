TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane blocked on Interstate 95 after crash near Melbourne, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash.

Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show.

Traffic cameras aimed at the scene show first responders mulling about an overturned vehicle off the shoulder.

No other details about the crash have been shared at the time of this writing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

