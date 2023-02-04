Crash shuts down SR-436 in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash has all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County, according, according to FL 511.

FDOT said State Road 436 is closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs.

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, a pickup truck crashed into fencing and “power lines went down.”

A man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.

A fire department official said Duke Energy has been notified and the road should reopen around 7:30 p.m.

Updated: Crash in Seminole County on SR-436 / Semoran Blvd / Altamonte Dr West, at Anchor Rd. All lanes closed. Last updated at 06:33 PM. https://t.co/wkSogABWtr — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) February 4, 2023

