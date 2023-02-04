65º

Crash shuts down SR-436 in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says

Crash located near SR-436 and Anchor Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash has all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County, according, according to FL 511.

FDOT said State Road 436 is closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs.

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, a pickup truck crashed into fencing and “power lines went down.”

A man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.

A fire department official said Duke Energy has been notified and the road should reopen around 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

