Lanes clear after truck hauling oil overturns, brings I-95 to a crawl in Brevard County, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A truck hauling oil crashed and caused major slowdowns on I-95 in Brevard County for the Wednesday morning commute, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported around 5 a.m. on I-95 north in southern Brevard County, south of U.S. 192, near Palm Bay.

The FHP said the truck overturned, but there was only “minimal spillage.”

The truck driver was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Two lanes of I-95 north were blocked in the area and all traffic was diverted off at mile marker 176, the FHP said. As of 7:39 a.m., all lanes had been reopened, according to FHP.

Fog is thick in the area, so motorists are urged to drive with caution.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back for updates.