Volusia County Sheriff’s Office rolls out new mobile app to inform, engage public

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – There is a new mobile app available to residents in Volusia County to “further connect, inform and engage with the public,” according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a news release, the new app will replace SaferWatch, which is being phased out. SaferWatch users are asked to download Atlas One and create an account to continue receiving information like Air One alerts.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that the new app offers a variety of resources for residents in addition to real-time alerts based on the user’s location.

According to the release, the app can also accept crime tips, photo and video evidence and other messages that can be routed to a deputy, detective, or other personnel.

Despite these features, the sheriff’s office said is still encourages users to call 911 in an emergency.

Deputies said during the initial launch of the app, they will primarily use the app to send alerts when the Air One helicopter is overhead in a user’s general area.

In addition to the app, the sheriff’s office said it uses Everbridge to send emergency alerts and reverse 911s to residents based on geographic location.

How Atlas One works:

Download the free iOS or Android Atlas One App· Tap “GET STARTED” to create your Atlas One profile

Share your location or add favorite places that you want to track

If an alert occurs nearby your current location, the app will send a push notification alert

If you have a crime tip or evidence, easily share text, photos, and videos with VSO

According to the release, the new free Atlas One app is available for download on iOS and Android.

Volusia County Sheriff Office's new mobile app, Atlas One (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

