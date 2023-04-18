Florida man killed when when van strikes SUV that was stopped on I-95

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 52-year-old Delray Beach man was killed early Tuesday when a van struck his SUV, which was stopped on I-95 in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-95 south near Matanzas Woods Parkway in Palm Coast.

The FHP said the man’s SUV, without its headlights activated, was stopped and facing east in the inside lane of I-95 south.

The van was southbound in the inside lane and collided with the left side of the SUV, according to an FHP crash report.

The SUV driver was killed in the crash, troopers said.

The driver of the van, a 33-year-old North Carolina man, and his passenger, a 3-year-old boy, were not injured, the crash report stated.

No other details, including the reason the SUV was stopped on the highway, have been released.

