41-year-old motorcyclist killed in Leesburg crash with SUV, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 41-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed Sunday night in a crash with an SUV, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

The wreck happened on State Road 44 near Euclid Street.

According to police, the motorcyclist and a black 2016 Kia SUV were traveling west on SR-44 when the motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

The 41-year-old, identified as Rodney J. Balderas, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A 73-year-old Leesburg man was driving the SUV, but his condition has not been released.

Details of what led to the crash have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 352-787-2121.

