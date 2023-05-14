Bicyclist dies after being struck crossing I-95 entrance ramp in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man died Saturday night after being struck on a motorized bicycle by an SUV while he attempted to cross an Interstate 95 onramp in Titusville, police said in a statement.

The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the northbound I-95 entrance ramp at Garden Street, police said.

According to the statement, the man did not yield to oncoming traffic as he tried to cross the ramp. After being struck by the SUV — driven by a 42-year-old Titusville resident who was not injured in the crash — the man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m., police said.

Titusville police are still investigating.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other injuries were reported and no other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: