Sumter County crash causing traffic delays, deputies say

Crash happened at County road 466a and Buena Vista Boulevard

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A traffic crash in The Villages slowed traffic on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened near County Roar 466A and Buena Vista Boulevard, but an exact time was not given.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple emergency vehicles are in the area and they advice motorists to use alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

