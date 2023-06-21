1 killed when speeding car crashes, splits in 2 on Florida road, FHP says

A car crashed in Seminole and split in two. One person is dead, according to FHP.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after the vehicle they were in crashed and separated into two pieces, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Tuesday just before 10 p.m. on Starkey Road just east of Alt. 19 in Pinellas County.

Troopers said the sedan, driven by a 26-year-old Largo man, was speeding near Bardmoore Place, south of Bryan Dairy Road, when the driver lost control. The vehicle struck the guide wire for a utility pole and collided with a block wall, causing it to split in two.

The rear half of the vehicle then hit a tree and two wood fences before stopping finally in the backyard of a nearby home.

Troopers said the driver and passenger, a 30-year-old Apalachicola man, were taken to a nearby hospital, where the passenger later died.

FHP has not released the identities of either person.

