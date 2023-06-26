WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve navigates traffic in Four Corners

ORLANDO, Fla. – The area of Four Corners is comprised of Polk, Osceola, Lake and Orange counties.

It’s a unique portion of our area as it’s a mix of residential and a large amount of vacation rental homes. Traffic in this area could be described as interesting.

Pierre sent me an email requesting for me to take a look at the intersection of US-27 and Bella Cita Boulevard, south of US-192.

On this Trooper Steve on Patrol, we will take a look at the traffic behavior in this area and take a first-hand look at just how busy things can get out here.

Watch live at the top of this story at 8:30 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: