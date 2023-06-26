79º

WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve navigates traffic in Four Corners

Four Corners area in Polk, Osceola, Lake and Orange counties

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – The area of Four Corners is comprised of Polk, Osceola, Lake and Orange counties. 

It’s a unique portion of our area as it’s a mix of residential and a large amount of vacation rental homes. Traffic in this area could be described as interesting. 

Pierre sent me an email requesting for me to take a look at the intersection of US-27 and Bella Cita Boulevard, south of US-192.

On this Trooper Steve on Patrol, we will take a look at the traffic behavior in this area and take a first-hand look at just how busy things can get out here.

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

