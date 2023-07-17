Florida Highway Patrol launches speeding crackdown

If you see an aggressive driver, dial *FHP.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drivers with a lead foot in five Southern states could find themselves ensnared by law enforcement this week as part of a crackdown on speeding on the interstates.

Operation Southern Slow Down starts Monday in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee as part of a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Florida Highway Patrol said it will be working with local law enforcement agencies to catch and cite speeding drivers.

The agency said speeding contributes to 10.5% of all deadly crashes in Florida, some 368 fatalities. The agency also said there were more than 13,296 crashes in 2022 in Florida that involved speeding or driving too fast under the conditions on the road at the time.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“Over the past two years, law enforcement officers have witnessed a significant increase in vehicles traveling at speeds over 100 mph. Today’s message is simple — slow down, be patient, and buckle up,” FHP said.

If you see someone aggressively driving on the roads, troopers said you should call *FHP (*347) or 911 for local law enforcement.

Catch Trooper Steve On Patrol on YouTube:

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: