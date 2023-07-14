Fruit-hauling pickup has spill in Brevard, prompts ‘watermelon debris removal’ on I-95, FHP says

Fruit-hauling pickup crash in Brevard prompts ‘watermelon debris removal’ on I-95, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An axel on a pickup truck broke Friday morning as it hauled a trailer of watermelons through Brevard County on Interstate 95, causing the trailer to overturn and spill its load across southbound lanes near Port St. John, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The center and left lanes were closed at mile marker 211 for “watermelon debris removal and clean-up,” troopers said in a statement. The fruit has since been cleared and lanes reopened.

The truck’s driver, a 17-year-old Daytona Beach boy, suffered no injuries in the crash and remained at the scene, the statement reads.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

FHP is still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: