Seminole County sheriff’s son faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing deputies

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The son of Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma faces charges after he is accused of speeding and driving away from deputies attempting to make a traffic stop on Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

In a statement from the sheriff, he said deputies tried to stop a car in the area of Tuskawilla Drive and Lake Drive in the unincorporated area of Winter Springs after witnessing two vehicles speeding around 8 a.m.

When the deputy attempted to stop one of the vehicles — a Ford Mustang — the car did not stop and drove away at a high rate of speed, according to the release. The deputy did not pursue the vehicle since a pursuit isn’t permitted for a traffic violation.

The sheriff said after an investigation, it was determined that the Mustang in question was being driven by his 19-year-old son Dylan Lemma.

According to an arrest report, a deputy said he saw “A white Nissan and vehicle and a white newer model, Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on East Lake Drive.”

Dash cam video shows a deputy spotting both vehicles, doing a U-turn, and attempting a traffic stop on the Mustang.

“I firmly believe that my family should be held to the same standard as anyone else in the community, and while I love my son and family dearly, they too are not above the law. My son and family also understand this, and he has been complying with the investigation,” the sheriff said in his statement. “We will have this investigation and the legal process play out in the same way it would with any other member of our community. At the same time, we will also handle this as a personal family matter.”

Dylan Lemma turned himself into the Seminole County jail where he faces charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and reckless driving, according to the release.

