A crash into a house is under investigation in Ocala.

OCALA, Fla. – A car crashed into a house late Thursday in Ocala, but it’s not known if anyone was seriously injured.

The wreck happened just before 11 p.m. on NE 8th Avenue.

Video from the scene shows a hole in the house and front-end damage to the car.

Ocala police have not released details about the crash, including whether anyone was home when it happened.

