TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig slams into Sumter gas station; SR-44 closed at I-75

WILDWOOD, Fla. – A semitrailer crashed into a gas station early Wednesday in Sumter County, prompting the closure of a major roadway.
The wreck happened around 4:15 a.m. at a Pilot gas station on State Road 44 near Interstate 75 in Wildwood.
Eastbound lanes of S.R. 44, west of I-75, are closed.
“(The road will be) closed for an unknown amount of time due to a severe traffic crash. Please use alternate routes,” the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office posted.
The FHP listed the crash as a “possible fatality,” but no other details have been released.
Video shows the semitrailer crashed into a vehicle at a gas pump.
TRAFFIC ALERT WILDWOOD SR 44 AND I-75 https://t.co/YPrbH3Dpl4 pic.twitter.com/NuNXL24kM1— Sumter Sheriff FL (@SCSOFL) October 4, 2023