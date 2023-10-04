73º
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig slams into Sumter gas station; SR-44 closed at I-75

Florida Highway Patrol lists crash as ‘possible fatality’

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

The FHP deals with a crash in Sumter County.

WILDWOOD, Fla. – A semitrailer crashed into a gas station early Wednesday in Sumter County, prompting the closure of a major roadway.

The wreck happened around 4:15 a.m. at a Pilot gas station on State Road 44 near Interstate 75 in Wildwood.

Eastbound lanes of S.R. 44, west of I-75, are closed.

“(The road will be) closed for an unknown amount of time due to a severe traffic crash. Please use alternate routes,” the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office posted.

The FHP listed the crash as a “possible fatality,” but no other details have been released.

Video shows the semitrailer crashed into a vehicle at a gas pump.

Check back for updates.

