2nd man accused of murder after shooting that killed 1, injured 3 at Orlando apartment complex

Gary Lee Williams, 18, was arrested on Tuesday following a shooting at an Orlando apartment complex last month, police said.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A second man has been arrested after a shooting at an Orlando apartment complex left one dead and three others injured last month, according to the Orlando Police Department.

In a release, police said that 18-year-old Gary Lee Williams III was arrested on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Sept. 22 at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments, where a large group of people began fighting in the courtyard, officers explained.

Four people were injured in the shooting, though one person — identified as 22-year-old Macayla Queen — died the next morning, according to OPD.

Williams’ arrest marks the second in the shooting, with Delray Shundale Duncan Junior, 23, being arrested shortly after the shooting took place.

Delray Shundale Duncan Junior, 23 (Orlando Police Department)

Both Williams and Junior face charges of first-degree murder. Junior faces an additional charge of attempted homicide.

The Jernigan Gardens Apartments has been the subject of three separate shootings over the past two weeks, leading to concerns by local leaders about safety in the area.

“A couple of times, my oldest son, he’ll grab all of my little kids, and he’ll say, ‘Get down,’” resident Junay Morris told News 6. “Every parent over here is concerned about their kids and doing the utmost to keep their kids safe.”

News 6 has reached out to property owners there for a comment about safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

