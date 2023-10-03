Man arrested after standoff in Silver Springs shuts down road

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. – A man barricaded himself in a home in Silver Springs overnight and threatened to shoot if any law enforcement responded, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call about a verbal disturbance at a home on North Highway 314A, north of State Road 40 in Silver Springs just after midnight Tuesday. The road was shut down as the standoff ensued.

They got the person who reported the disturbance out of the home safely, but deputies said the suspect, Michael Tindall, had a rifle and threatened to shoot if any law enforcement responded to the home.

Deputies said they were able to take him into custody late Tuesday morning. The road is now back open.

