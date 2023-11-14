Sharpes woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on US-1

COCOA, Fla. – A 53-year-old Sharpes woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 1, north of Tupelo Circle in Cocoa.

The FHP said a 2018 Kia Soul driven the woman and a 2016 Dodge Journey collided.

Troopers said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the FHP said.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and the southbound inside lane of U.S. 1 are blocked in the area.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.