72º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Sharpes woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on US-1

Fatal wreck happened north of Tupelo Circle in Cocoa

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brevard County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

COCOA, Fla. – A 53-year-old Sharpes woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 1, north of Tupelo Circle in Cocoa.

The FHP said a 2018 Kia Soul driven the woman and a 2016 Dodge Journey collided.

Troopers said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the FHP said.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and the southbound inside lane of U.S. 1 are blocked in the area.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email