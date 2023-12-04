Woman, toddler injured after being struck by vehicle in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A woman and a toddler were injured after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The crash happened on Dairy Road around 6:20 p.m. when the pedestrians were either crossing the street or exiting a vehicle, according to preliminary information.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Melbourne police said it is still an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

