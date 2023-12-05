15-year-old struck, killed by Florida school bus

LAKELAND, Fla. – A 15-year-old student was struck and killed by a school bus Tuesday morning in Florida, officials said.

The fatal crash happened around 7 a.m. on Pipkin Road in Lakeland.

The teen, who attended Central Florida Aerospace Academy, was attempting to cross Pipkin Road when he was struck by a Schools of McKeel Academy bus, according to authorities.

The boy was taken to Lakeland Regional Health and was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene and was not injured, according to officials.