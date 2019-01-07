Body in Florida backyard may be linked to triple homicide

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A body has been located in the backyard of a Florida home and authorities say it may be connected to a triple homicide.

Police arrested 25-year-old Shelby Nealy in Ohio on Friday after they caught him with a car stolen from a Florida home where a couple and their son were found dead. Their daughter -- Nealy's wife -- remains missing.

Investigators identified the victims as 71-year-old Richard Ivancic; his wife, 59-year-old Laura Ivancic; and their son, 25-year-old Nicholas Ivancic. Nealy's wife, their 21-year-old daughter, Jamie Ivancic, is missing under what police called "suspicious circumstances."

Police said they fear she is a victim of foul play.

Pasco County sheriff's officials said Sunday they'd found a body but released no other details pending the medical examiner's report. The Tampa Times reported it was linked to the Ivancic investigation.

