FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A driver struck a cow Tuesday night in Flagler County, mangling the vehicle, officials said.

The crash was reported on County Road 305.

The driver's car was wrecked in the crash, The driver, however, was not seriously injured, fire officials said.

It's not known if the cow survived.

No other details have been released.

