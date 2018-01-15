Do drivers always have to slow down in school zones?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic anchor Steve Montiero answers viewer questions to keep Central Florida up to speed on the rules of the roads.

Joe asked, "If school is not in session but the flashing yellow school zone lights are on, am I required to slow for the speed zone?"

"At the end of the day, we are not sitting in a classroom seat, nor do we know if there is some type of special activity going on at the campus," Trooper Steve said. "Playing it safe is a huge step in preventing a tragic incident or getting a ticket."

If the flashers are on, drivers must slow down and obey the signs.

"The good thing is that most flashing signs are programmed to reflect active school days or events," Trooper Steve said. "When we think of schools, we think of students, and in return, our driving must reflect that of a responsible driver so we don't have a crash that would result in serious injury or worse, death."

The signs are there simply to save lives, so take it slow, he said.



