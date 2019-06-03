Florida man killed in Jeep rollover crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 35-year-old Fort McCoy man was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Jesse Henne died in the crash, which happened around 3 p.m. on State Road 35 near NE 24th Street.

According to the FHP, Henne was driving a 2010 Jeep Wrangler north on S.R. 35 when he traveled onto the grass shoulder and overcorrected while trying to reenter the road.

The Jeep overturned, and Henne was taken to Ocala Regional Hospital, where he died, the FHP said.

Troopers said Henne was not wearing a seat belt.

