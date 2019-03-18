Here's where speeding drivers are ticketed the most in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - About 150,000 drivers were ticketed for speeding in Central Florida last year

Newly released data from Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reports 149,369 speeding tickets were issued in 2018.

[HAVE A TRAFFIC QUESTION? ASK TROOPER STEVE: Send questions]

Here are the top five Central Florida counties where the most drivers were stopped for speeding.

5. Lake County

Your chances of beating a speeding ticket is not so bad. Of the more than 10,000 tickets issued in 2018, less than 2,000 were handed to drivers in a hurry to reach their destination.

Lake

FHP: 4,975

CityPD: 4,774

Sheriff: 1,831

Other: 1

Total: 11,581

4. Brevard County

Don’t get too comfortable cruising 5 to 10 mph over the speed limit through some cities in Brevard County. 64% of all the tickets issued in 2018 were written by city police.

Brevard

FHP: 1,063

CityPD: 9,558

Sheriff: 4,313

Other: 3

Total: 14,937

3. Osceola County

Close to 20,000 tickets were handed out. The Sheriff’s office wrote the most tickets in comparison to city police departments and Florida Highway Patrol. Lead-footed drivers, you’ve been warned.

Osceola

FHP: 6,370

CityPD: 3,073

Sheriff: 8,171

Total: 17, 614

2. Polk County

Nearly 30,000 tickets were passed out to drivers caught driving faster than the posted speed limit. While drivers in Polk County don’t have to worry about traffic congestion they have to look out for flashing lights in their rearview mirror. Florida Highway Patrol issued more than 10,000 tickets to drivers.

Polk

FHP: 11,237

CityPD: 7,935

Sheriff: 7,962

Other: 3

Total: 27, 137

1. Orange County

Known as one of the most popular counties law enforcement stopped more than 40,000 drivers for speeding. If you have a road trip planned over spring break you might want to slow down. Especially if you have plans to visit any of Orlando’s theme parks. in 2018 Orange county issued more tickets than Polk and Osceola combined.

Orange

FHP: 11,841

CityPD: 10,970

Sheriff: 23,068

Total: 45,879

Here is a breakdown of the other counties in Central Florida:

6. Volusia

FHP: 2,422

CityPD: 3,623

Sheriff: 3,818

Other: 52

Total: 9,915

7. Seminole

FHP: 1,782

CityPD: 5,226

Sheriff: 2,001

Other: 1

Total: 9,010

8. Sumter

FHP: 2,825

CityPD :

Sheriff: 2,131

Total: 5,178

9. Marion

FHP: 2,203

CityPD: 2,249

Sheriff: 269

Other: 3

Total: 4,724

10. Flagler

FHP: 1,133

CityPD: 428

Sheriff: 1,833

Total: 3,394

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.