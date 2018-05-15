Jacksonville police officer killed in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A police officer has died following a fatal crash in Florida.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference Tuesday morning that the officer was responding to a traffic crash on Interstate 295 around 4:30 a.m. when he crashed his patrol vehicle.

Williams said it was a single-car crash and that investigators are working to determine what happened. He said weather conditions may have been a factor.

The agency tweeted "our hearts are breaking as we work a police vehicle crash."

Williams said the officer's next of kin has not been notified so his name hasn't been released.

We are still working on making next of kin notification.



Around 4:30 a.m. the police officer was responding to a vehicle crash at another location. This was a single vehicle crash and he died at the hospital. Weather was probably a factor. FHP is handling the investigation. https://t.co/eTKPklNCze — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018

No further details were immediately available.

