Jacksonville police officer killed in crash

'Our hearts are breaking,' JSO says after deadly crash

A Jacksonville police officer dies in a crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  A police officer has died following a fatal crash in Florida.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference Tuesday morning that the officer was responding to a traffic crash on Interstate 295 around 4:30 a.m. when he crashed his patrol vehicle.

Williams said it was a single-car crash and that investigators are working to determine what happened. He said weather conditions may have been a factor.

The agency tweeted "our hearts are breaking as we work a police vehicle crash."

Williams said the officer's next of kin has not been notified so his name hasn't been released.

No further details were immediately available.

