Man, 73, struck, killed while walking in Marion County road

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old Marion County man was struck and killed early Wednesday in Marion County while walking in a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 12:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 441 at SE 74th Terrace, southeast of Belleview.

The victim's name has not been released.

According to the FHP, the man was walking north in the southbound lane of U.S. 441 when he was struck by a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by a 25-year-old Ocala man.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who does not face any charges, was not injured, troopers said.

It's not known why the man was walking in the road.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.