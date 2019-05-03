Man faces DUI manslaughter charge in crash that split car, killed girl

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 40-year-old man was arrested on DUI manslaughter charges in connection with a Seminole County crash that split a car in half and killed a girl, police said Friday.

Ulises Andree Mora, 40, was arrested in the fatal crash, which occurred March 29 at the intersection of Montgomery Road and Jamestown Boulevard in Altamonte Springs, according to police.

Authorities said Mora was driving a Porsche and crashed into an Acura, which was occupied by a family of four. The impact caused the Acura to be split in half and ejected the rear passengers, a boy and girl, officials said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital.

According to police, an investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the crash, and toxicology reports revealed Mora was under the influence of alcohol.

Mora was arrested and taken to the Seminole County Jail, where he was being held on a $15,000 bond.

