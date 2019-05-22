Man shoots at vehicle with child inside after hit-and-run crash, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man who caused a hit-and-run crash shot at the victim's vehicle, which had a 9-year-old boy was in the back seat, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the victim reported the crash Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on 6th Street and Essex Road.

He said he was driving a Nissan Infiniti with the boy in the back seat when a white, four-door Nissan sedan hit the back of his vehicle then fled the crash scene, according to the report.

The crash victim tried to follow the sedan, driven by Michael Crehan, in an attempt to get the driver to pull over but the pursuit ended when Crehan purposely swerved his car into the victim's vehicle, the affidavit said.

Police said the victim turned around to head back to the crash scene to wait for officers to arrive and as he passed the white Nissan, Crehan fired several shots at him, one of which hit the hood of his vehicle.

The man and the boy were not injured.

The sedan Crehan had been driving was found abandoned on Cozy Circle when officers arrived, the report said. Spent bullet casings, blood and a small, black, leather handgun holster were among the items found in the sedan.

Witnesses said they saw two men and multiple women exit the vehicle. The women ran away and it's unclear based on the report if they were located.

Crehan was taken into custody outside the home on Cozy Circle, according to authorities.

Police said they conducted a search of the home and found a man who was suffering from a stab wound hiding in a closet, but he would not explain how the injury happened and refused medical attention, the report said. Records do not show him in police custody.

Crehan faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of a crash and firing a missile into an occupied vehicle.

