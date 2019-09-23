Traffic

Motorcyclist, driver killed in 3-vehicle crash near Kissimmee

FHP investigates double fatal wreck on US 192

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A double fatal crash is investigated in Kissimmee.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A double fatal crash involving a dump truck, a motorcycle and another vehicle is under investigation in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper said the motorcyclist and the driver of the vehicle died in the wreck, which was reported around 6:50 a.m. on U.S. 192 at Griffin Road near Kissimmee.

Eastbound lanes of U.S. 192 are blocked in the area.

No other details about that crash have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.