Motorcyclist, driver killed in 3-vehicle crash near Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A double fatal crash involving a dump truck, a motorcycle and another vehicle is under investigation in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper said the motorcyclist and the driver of the vehicle died in the wreck, which was reported around 6:50 a.m. on U.S. 192 at Griffin Road near Kissimmee.

Eastbound lanes of U.S. 192 are blocked in the area.

No other details about that crash have been released.

TRAFFIC ALERT



EB US-192 at Griffin Rd

- double fatal

- EB Lanes SHUTDOWN

Alt: Old Lake Wilson Rd or Osceola Pkwy#osceola #US192 #fatal #monday pic.twitter.com/rMbgImprK0 — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) September 23, 2019

