Motorcyclist killed in crash with pole in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 42-year-old Florida man was killed Monday night in Osceola County when his motorcycle crashed into a pole, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Port St. Lucie man, whose name has not been released, was driving a 1992 Honda north on Canoe Creek Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and struck a pole.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

