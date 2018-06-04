SR 434 in Oviedo remains closed because of hole in road

OVIEDO, Fla. - A busy roadway in Oviedo will remain closed for an unknown amount of time as state transportation officials repair a hole that formed after a pipe collapsed.

City officials said SR 434 is closed between Artesia Street and Hammock Lane, an area that accommodates almost 20,000 vehicles per day on average, officials said.

Florida Department of Transportation crews were on-scene Sunday morning assessing the damage. They reported Sunday evening that the hole was 3 feet wide.

A crowd of people checked out the hole that formed in the middle of the roadway. Residents said it's about the size of a manhole and we're told it is about 8 feet deep.

FDOT officials said it is not a sinkhole. A pipe from an old drainage system deteriorated to the point of collapse, according to officials.

City officials said it will have to be replaced in its entirety.

FDOT officials said they are still trying to figure out exactly how to repair the hole, and until they do, that part of the road will remain closed.

Roadblock and detour signs are posted, but some people who live in the area said drivers aren't paying attention to the warnings.

"There's some signage redirecting people, but it's clearly not enough to the drivers 'cause I've noticed a lot of people doing U-turns and pulling through different neighborhoods trying to find their way around," resident Ryan O'Connor said.

City officials said during the road closure, traffic will be detoured using SR 417 or Tuskawilla Road.

Neighbors said the closure could cause big traffic issues on Monday because this is a very busy roadway.

"I would imagine tomorrow morning it's going to be pretty crazy through here," resident Dave Tibbetts said.

Residents said they're hopeful this will be fixed sooner rather than later.

"This is an incredibly busy road. They need to move pretty quick on this thing," Tibbetts said.

The road closure in both directions between Ellington Estates and Hammock Lane will continue until the repairs are finished, city officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.