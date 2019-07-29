Man falls into traffic when bicycle chain comes loose, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man died after the chain on his bicycle came loose, causing him to fall directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the victim was riding his bike near the outside lane of International Speedway Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday when his chain became loose, so he stood up on the bike to pedal faster.

A witness who was riding alongside the victim said the man lost control and fell into the path of a Chevrolet Traverse, which was traveling in the outside lane of International Speedway Boulevard.

The left side of the Traverse's bumper hit the victim and the vehicle came to a final stop on top of the man and his bike, according to a news release.

Police said the driver of the Traverse, his wife and an off-duty police officer who was in the area attempted to assist the victim, who died at the scene. No one else was injured.

The other bicyclist told investigators that the victim often had problems with the chain slipping off his bicycle. No criminal charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing.

