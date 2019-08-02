Colonial Drive closing nightly in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're driving in downtown Orlando this weekend, expect some detours.

Nightly closures of Colonial Drive underneath Interstate 4 began Wednesday are expected to continue until at least Aug. 12, although weather delays could push that date back even further.

The shutdowns will allow workers to demolish the old Westbound I-4 lanes, which includes removing the old bridge structure, in order to build a new I-4 bridge over Colonial Drive.

Crews will work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Closures will also take place continuously during the weekends beginning at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Interchange ramp access will be available during the closures, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Drivers will be directed to use Amelia Street as a detour.

As always, motorists are asked to maintain a safe speed and use caution when driving near construction zones.

For more information about the project, click here.

