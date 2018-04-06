FHP: Woman killed in Marion County rollover crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 441 in Marion County Thursday evening, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck was driving north on U.S. 441 and made a U-turn at Northwest 193 Street in the path of a Honda Civic driving in the southbound lanes. The driver of the Honda attempted to stop and his brakes locked up and he collided into the back of the pickup.

The Honda flipped onto its roof and a passenger was partially ejected from the car, according to the crash report.

Lisa Douglas, 49, the passenger in the Honda, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Honda, Joseph McCullough, 76, was taken to Shand's UF in serious condition, according to the report.

The driver of the pickup, Justin Moore, 35, of Ocala was uninjured, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.