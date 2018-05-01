Orlando named top summer travel destination

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the second year in a row, Orlando has been named the top summer vacation destination.
The list is based on vacations booked with AAA's travel agency.
Travel experts say Orlando is a popular destination due to the area's theme parks and the proximity to beaches.
The City Beautiful was followed by Honolulu, Hawaii; Anchorage, Alaska; Seattle, Washington; and Los Angeles/Anaheim, California.
No other Florida cities made the list.
Rome was ranked the top international travel destination.
