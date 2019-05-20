Cargo door light prompts Spirit flight to return to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Spirit flight departing Orlando turned around and landed at OIA after an indication light suggested a cargo door may have been open, officials said.

Spirit flight 534, which was headed to Cleveland, Ohio, returned to OIA moments after takeoff, officials aid.

The airplane landed safely, and it was discovered that the cargo door was not open.

Crews are re-checking the plane, which was re-scheduled to make the trip to Cleveland.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this may have caused," the airline said in a statement. "Safety is our top priority at Spirit Airlines."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.