Warm-up continues into the weekend, 80s next week

ORLANDO, Fla- – Pleasant would be the word to describe Saturday. Under mainly sunny skies to start, highs climb into the mid 70s. Clouds will go on the increase later in the day with rain chances increasing slightly Sunday.

Warmer air continues to surge in early next week with highs possibly climbing into the mid 80s through the middle of the work week. Rain chances increase again Wednesday and Thursday with our next cold front. Behind that front. we’ll fall back into the 70s.

Boating Forecast:

The weather and the seas are finally matching up to give us a great boating Saturday. Make sure you are using caution of course, but seas will only be running at around 2 feet with light winds out of the north. Water temperatures are anywhere form the upper 60s to lower 70s.