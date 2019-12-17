70ºF

Here we go again: Strong storms to move through Central Florida

Orlando to see near-record high before front pushes through region

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Days after strong storms rocked Central Florida, spawning an EF-1 tornado in Flagler County, another front will bring the potential for severe weather to the region.

“This front will be strong, with a line of showers and thunderstorms building in late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “The strongest line of storms will likely come into Central Florida along I-4 by 10 p.m.”

Bridges said the main risks will be lightning, strong wind and heavy downpours.

Orlando will see a near-record high of 84 before the storms strike. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. The record high is 87, set in 1922.

“The big change behind the front will be the drastic drop in temperatures,” Bridges said.

Wednesday’s high will be 64. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Thursday won’t be much warmer, with a high of 67.

Friday’s high will hit 70.

Rain chances return over the weekend at 30-50%.

As of now, the extended forecast calls for Christmas to be 75, with a very slim chance of rain. That’s subject to change, however.

