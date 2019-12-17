Here we go again: Strong storms to move through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Days after strong storms rocked Central Florida, spawning an EF-1 tornado in Flagler County, another front will bring the potential for severe weather to the region.

“This front will be strong, with a line of showers and thunderstorms building in late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “The strongest line of storms will likely come into Central Florida along I-4 by 10 p.m.”

Here is the risk for SEVERE STORMS this afternoon and evening! pic.twitter.com/rjdjGn6fMp — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) December 17, 2019

Bridges said the main risks will be lightning, strong wind and heavy downpours.

[FLASHBACK: Strong storms rock Central Florida]

Orlando will see a near-record high of 84 before the storms strike. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. The record high is 87, set in 1922.

Here we go again! Near RECORD heat before a 20 degree drop by tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/YyEw95t2ZS — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) December 17, 2019

“The big change behind the front will be the drastic drop in temperatures,” Bridges said.

Wednesday’s high will be 64. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Thursday won’t be much warmer, with a high of 67.

You will need your umbrella today. Here is Future Radar at 4 PM! pic.twitter.com/ePDUuPwVRV — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) December 17, 2019

Friday’s high will hit 70.

Rain chances return over the weekend at 30-50%.

As of now, the extended forecast calls for Christmas to be 75, with a very slim chance of rain. That’s subject to change, however.

