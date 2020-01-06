Cold snap prompts frost advisories in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cold air invaded Central Florida overnight, prompting frost advisories for part of the region early Monday.

A frost advisory is in effect for Flagler and Marion counties as temperatures plummeted into the mid-30s in Ocala.

The cold air follows a front that brought severe weather to the Orlando area over the weekend. The National Weather Service will investigate damage in Lake and Volusia counties Monday to determine if tornadoes touched down.

Highs Monday will reach the mid- to upper 60s in Orlando under sunny skies. The average high on this date is 71. The normal low is 49. The record low is 28, set in 1919.

The next chance of rain is Friday, at 20%. Rain chances increase to 30% Saturday.

Tuesday will see a high near 70, with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

The high on Wednesday will dip back to the mid-60s.

Thursday’s high will be 75, and weekend highs will be in the low 80s.

