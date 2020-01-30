Mild day after foggy start in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a foggy start Thursday, Central Florida will reach highs in the low 70s.

“There will be one or two lingering light showers possible for the morning drive,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Most of the rain will be out of here by late morning.”

Orlando will reach a high near 73. The average high on this date is 72. The record high is 88, set in 1923. The average morning low is 50. The record low for Orlando is 31, set in 1910.

There is a small craft advisory in effect from Flagler Beach to Volusia and Brevard counties until 4 p.m. Thursday.

“This will means north winds will gust up to possibly 30 mph and seas will build to between 5-7 feet,” Bridges said.

Friday’s high will be 78, with a 30% chance of rain.

Saturday will see a high in the mid-70s, with rain chances lingering at 30%.

Super Bowl Sunday will have highs in the mid-60s.