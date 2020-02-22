46ºF

Blustery start Saturday, improving weather rest of weekend

Staying breezing Saturday

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Sunshine will be out to start the day, but clouds will build again through Saturday afternoon. The breezy northeast wind off of the Atlantic will bring in clouds and even a few showers along the coast.

While not as intense as Friday, the wind will remain breezy Saturday. Wind gusts at times will be around 25 mph.

Highs Saturday climb to around 70 degrees. By Sunday, temperatures jump back to the mid 70s. The 80s return for a few days early next work week, just to crash again in dramatic fashion by Thursday and Friday.

Beach and Boating.

It will be an extremely dangerous at the beach with multiple hazards.

