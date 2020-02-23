Wind calming down Sunday, wild temperature swings again this week

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Sunday is the transition day from the chill back to the warmth of the first few days of the work week. The wind that has been gusty since Friday will finally be noticeably lighter Sunday afternoon.

Wind

Highs Sunday return to the mid-to-upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. A stray shower could sneak on shore, but most of the rain stays out at sea.

A strong cold front moves in Wednesday increasing rain and storm chances. Highs Thursday in the mid 60s occur at midnight and much like last Friday, temperatures fall into the 50s by the afternoon. Crisp air settles in Friday and the start of next weekend.

Temperatures

Beach and boating:

Rip currents

Dangerous conditions remain at the beach and out on the Atlantic Sunday. The rip current threat and surf continue to be high.