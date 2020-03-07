Winter returns: Cool weekend after record-breaking heat

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Sunshine will dominate the sky Saturday, but it will be a chilly, breezy sun. High temperatures only climb back into the mid 60s, running about ten degrees below average. Wind gusts out of the northeast will be in the 20-30mph ballpark through Saturday evening.

Wind

More clouds move in Sunday, but temperatures warm slightly, back to the mid 70s.

Beach and Boating:

It will be a dangerous day to be in the Atlantic, whether you are swimming or boating